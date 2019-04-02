‘Hamilton’ returns to Hartford, Bushnell releases 2019-2020 season lineup

Posted 12:53 PM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, April 2, 2019

HARTFORD -- Hamilton brought sold-out performances to the Bushnell last December, but if you missed it, Connecticut fans have another chance to gather your best 18th century garb and catch the production.

The Bushnell released Monday the lineup for its 2019-20 Broadway Series and announced Hamilton for the following 2020-21 season.

The musical theatre and hip-hop mashup following the life story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, has made Broadway history, winning 11 Tony Awards.

The full lineup for the Bushnell's Broadway Series, which will kick off in October also includes: Anastasia, The SpongeBob Musical, Hello, Dolly!, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen and Escape to Margaritaville.

For show dates and more information, click here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.