‘Hamilton’ returns to Hartford, Bushnell releases 2019-2020 season lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hamilton brought sold-out performances to the Bushnell last December, but if you missed it, Connecticut fans have another chance to gather your best 18th century garb and catch the production.

The Bushnell released Monday the lineup for its 2019-20 Broadway Series and announced Hamilton for the following 2020-21 season.

The musical theatre and hip-hop mashup following the life story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, has made Broadway history, winning 11 Tony Awards.

The full lineup for the Bushnell's Broadway Series, which will kick off in October also includes: Anastasia, The SpongeBob Musical, Hello, Dolly!, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen and Escape to Margaritaville.

For show dates and more information, click here.