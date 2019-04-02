Massachusetts woman killed in Danielson fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANIELSON -- State Police have released the identity of the woman who was killed following a fire at a Danielson home March 28th.

Police say Webster, Massachusetts native Kaliegh Rockwood, 27, was found inside the home while firefighters fought back the flames.

Multiple fire departments were called to help battle the blaze on Route 12.

Fire officials say a call came in around 1:30 a.m. reporting a structure fire. When fire crews got to the building, they could see at once there was a heavy fire in the back of the building. The roof of the building eventually collapsed from the fire.

There was a second house just behind the fire that also caught some of the flames as well, however most of the damage was contained to the first building.

A cause of death for Rockwood has still not been released.