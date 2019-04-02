Mystic Aquarium releases seal named after Julian Edelman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYSTIC -- Julian Edelman was set free Tuesday morning.

Not that Julian Edelman. Julian Edelman, the Harbor Seal. The seal had been undergoing rehabilitation at the Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Clinic for the past year after being rescued in Wells, Maine last May.

The aquarium said the seal was likely abandoned at birth, and came to Mystic at about one week old. He was attended to 24 hours a day at first, and due to infections, he required a longer than normal stay at the clinic.

This morning Edelman weighed over 60 pounds. Officials said he was healthy and prepared for life at sea.

The aquarium has a history of naming the rescued seals after members of the a championship New England team. Other seals were named after Trey Flowers of the Patriots and Matt Barnes of the Red Sox.