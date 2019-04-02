× New Haven man no longer going to prison

NEW HAVEN – Demetrius Anderson, who spent three years at Cheshire Correctional Institution for identity theft crimes, was released on probation in 2006 and has stayed out of trouble ever since.

Recently, Anderson was surprised at his home by United States Marshals, who threatened to send him to a federal prison in Pennsylvania. Anderson said he thought he had already served his 16-month federal sentence.

This week, he learned that he will not have to go to prison.

Before this news, Anderson even tried to get President Donald Trump’s attention for help.