Pet of the Week: Chompy

Here's a cutie for you!

This is Chompy! He's 3 years old and is a white crested Guinea Pig. He came into the Humane Society with a friend named Brownie, but they do not have to go home together. The owner was moving, and couldn't take the piggies with them.

Chompy and Brownie lived around a cat, but stayed in their cage when the cat was around them.

They enjoy free time outside their cage and love their veggies!

If you're considering adopting Chompy or any other animal from the Humane Society, you can find more information here!