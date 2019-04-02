× Police identify man killed in Farmington crash on I-84 east

FARMINGTON — A serious crash on I-84 Tuesday morning caused delays through the afternoon.

State Police said shortly before 10 a.m. troopers were called to Interstate 84 Eastbound, in the area of Exit 39, for a serious injury motor vehicle accident.

Police said a motor vehicle traveling in the left lane on I-84 stopped due to traffic. Police said that is when 30-year-old Michael Capolupo’s car struck the stopped vehicle from behind.

Police said Capolupo was taken to the hospital where he was then pronounced dead. As for the other driver, police said no injuries were reported.

