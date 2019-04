× Power lines topple onto I-95 in Groton leading to road and school closures

GROTON — Groton school officials say that all public schools are closed today after wires fell on I-95.

The southbound side of the highway between exits 88 and 87 was shut down for a couple hours while crews repaired the lines.

A crane was putting up a sign on the highway and snagged on the powerlines.

