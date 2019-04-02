Serious Farmington crash ties up traffic on I-84 East for hours

Posted 2:20 PM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:22PM, April 2, 2019

FARMINGTON — A serious crash on I-84 Tuesday morning caused delays through the afternoon.

State Police said shortly before 10 a.m. troopers were called  to Interstate 84 Eastbound, in the area of Exit 39, for a serious injury motor vehicle accident. Currently DOT and Fire Department Personnel are on scene assisting with the temporary left lane closure.

The roadway is expect to be reopened by 3:30 p.m. but police are asking drivers traveling in or around the area to use alternate routes.

