‘Several’ Shelton High School employees under investigation, principal on forced administrative leave

SHELTON — Several staff members at Shelton High School are currently under investigation by the Shelton Police Department and the state’s attorney’s office, according to city officials.

The investigation involves an incident between two students that happened at school on Tuesday, March 26, and has resulted in the forced administrative leave of Shelton High School’s principal, Beth Smith.

“They’re looking to see if protocols were followed, the general statutes that protect the youth in the country, particularly in schools,” said Mark Lauretti, mayor of Shelton.

“I just think it’s important for people to judge the facts not as they unfold but as they’re concluded, before they rush to judgment on things.”

“It’s just a little frustrating that we really don’t know what’s going on,” said Vincent Cordone, who has two children attending the school. “I wish they would give us more information.”

Officials have not released any specifics and no one has been charged.

The Shelton Police Department could not comment because the investigation is active and ongoing.