Shooting in Waterbury leaves one man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds

WATERBURY -- Waterbury Police are investigating a late night shooting that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they were called to Welles Street just before 10 p.m. Monday on a report of shots fire. When officers arrived, they heard from several neighbors that they heard gunshots, and a car speeding off. Broken class and spent shell casings were found by the side of the road.

While police were investigating the scene on Welles Street, they received another call saying an adult man was on Porter Street, over a mile away.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and was rushed to the hospital. He's currently out of surgery, but remains hospitalized. Police say he was 'involved' at the shooting on Welles Street. The man was driven by car to Porter Street before 911 was called.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and ask anyone with information to call detective sat 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.