South Windsor residents outraged after beavers are killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- Residents of South Windsor who were in attendance during a town hall meeting on Monday night, were shocked to find out that three beavers living in Nevers Park were trapped and killed.

Locals were under the impression the traps had been removed until all efforts had been made to find other solutions to this particular beaver problem.

Since then there have been a growing number of Facebook posts sharing how displeased they were to find out it had been done without trying other options first.

Beavers are not uncommon in South Windsor.

The town monitors 40 other areas where beavers occupy to ensure the safety of the pubic. Over 187 trees were damaged by these beavers and with the path so close to the damaged trees it left the town officials with no other choice.

Flooding caused by the dams was also a concern for nearby houses.

The town says they complied with DEEP rules and regulations. Those regulations state that live catching and removing nuisance beavers is not a viable option for alleviating the beaver problem in Connecticut.