State Police search for suspect in attempted ATM larceny in Somers

SOMERS — State troopers responded to the area of 287 Somers Road Monday night for the report of an attempted larceny.

According to police, a full size pick-up truck repeatedly rammed into the United Bank ATM kiosk.

A Surveillance camera captured the suspect get out of the truck and attempt to get money out the machine, but was unsuccessful. Police say the suspect then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene in what they believe was a grey Chevrolet or GMC pickup.

The driver’s side taillight was broken and its rear panel area appeared to have sustained moderate damage as a result of the attempt to ram the ATM.

State Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact Troop C-Tolland’s TFC. Ryan Cloukey at 860-896-3200.

Calls can also be made anonymously.