Sunny to start the day, turning cloudy as off-shore nor’easter approaches

It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s, but we’re going to warm into the 40s to near 50 today. That’s still a few degrees below average, as our “normal” high for this time of year is 55 (then again, when is spring in New England ever normal!). We’ll have quiet weather with morning sunshine and clouds increasing in the afternoon as a nor’easter approaches!

The bulk of that nor’easter will stay offshore. But the storm will get close enough to bring Connecticut some rain and *MAYBE* something wintry as it pulls away. We’re living on the edge of this storm as it passes so close by.

Rain may develop by the early morning hours of Wednesday, with the best chance for it in eastern CT. If this storm gets close enough to Connecticut, we might flip over to a period of wet snow in the hills before daybreak Wednesday and during the commute, although it looks less likely with Tuesday morning’s data. Obviously it would be tough to get any accumulation on the roads this time of year (especially with temperatures above freezing). But there might be some minor slushy accumulation in the higher elevations! Any rain/snow ends by mid morning followed by clearing. Then in true New England fashion, temperatures will warm up to near 60 degrees by afternoon! That’s the thing about April snow. Even if you do get some, it doesn’t usually last long.

Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler in the 40s and 50s. Then a front will bring another chance for showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

After a damp start to the weekend, the rest of the time looks dry and milder with temperatures rising into the 60s again!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: AM sun mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Near 50.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with early morning rain likely in eastern CT, less likely in western CT. A bit of snow possibly mixing in with rain in the higher elevations. Lows: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: AM rain then clearing, breezy, mild. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 50s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance of rain late/night. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: AM Showers, clearing, milder. High: Near 60.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 60s.

