Person on railroad tracks hit by Amtrak work train

NEW HAVEN — A person trespassing on the railroad tracks in Guilford was struck by an Amtrak work train.

Amtrak issued a statement:

A person was trespassing on the tracks west of the Guilford Station (MP 87.2) when he or she came into contact with an Amtrak work train at approx. 12:12 p.m. Two Acela Express trains are currently stopped while the incident is being investigated by Amtrak Police and local law enforcement.

Trains are delayed in New Haven due to the incident Tuesday afternoon.

The Shoreline East train scheduled to arrive in New Haven from Old Saybrook has been delayed indefinitely.

The train scheduled to depart New Haven at 1:10 p.m. has been cancelled.

Amtrak tweeted that due to a ‘trespasser incident’, two Acela trains are stopped in both Providence and New Haven.

This is a developing story.

Acela Train 2163 is currently stopped west of Providence (PVD) due to a trespasser incident. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) April 2, 2019

Acela Train 2154 is currently stopped east of New Haven (NHV) due to a trespasser incident. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) April 2, 2019

Due to police action in Branford, Shore Line East service may be interrupted. Details to follow. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) April 2, 2019

Due to police action, Train #1622 scheduled to depart New Haven at 1:10 pm has been cancelled. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) April 2, 2019

Due to police action, Train #1667 scheduled to arrive in New Haven at 1:00 pm is in Old Saybrook, and has been delayed indefinitely. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) April 2, 2019