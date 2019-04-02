Person on railroad tracks hit by Amtrak work train
NEW HAVEN — A person trespassing on the railroad tracks in Guilford was struck by an Amtrak work train.
Amtrak issued a statement:
A person was trespassing on the tracks west of the Guilford Station (MP 87.2) when he or she came into contact with an Amtrak work train at approx. 12:12 p.m. Two Acela Express trains are currently stopped while the incident is being investigated by Amtrak Police and local law enforcement.
Trains are delayed in New Haven due to the incident Tuesday afternoon.
The Shoreline East train scheduled to arrive in New Haven from Old Saybrook has been delayed indefinitely.
The train scheduled to depart New Haven at 1:10 p.m. has been cancelled.
Amtrak tweeted that due to a ‘trespasser incident’, two Acela trains are stopped in both Providence and New Haven.
This is a developing story.