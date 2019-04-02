× UofH stabbing victim upgraded to stable condition; Second victim released from hospital

HARTFORD — The more seriously injured victim of a stabbing at University of Hartford has been upgraded to stable condition, and the other victim has been released from the hospital.

Hartford police said one victim is still in the intensive care unit but has improved from critical to stable condition. The other was released from care.

Police arrested Jake Wascher Sunday after they said he stabbed the pair during the rehearsal of a scene from a movie. Police said Wascher hid in the woods for a time before he surrendered to police.

He allegedly told investigators he was curious to see what it would be like to stab someone saying he got, “into his character,” and quote, “my emotions got the best of me, and I acted a little too hard.”