West Hartford, Old Greenwich top 2019 Best Places to Live

West Hartford and Old Greenwich residents just might have “lucked out.”

Niche has just released their 2019 rankings for Best Places to Live in Connecticut and Best Places to Raise a Family in Connecticut and the two towns topped the top-five lists.

The ranking company says out of 255 places, West Hartford rose to #1 by excelling in factors like cost of living, area public schools, local housing, diversity, and walkability.

Old Greenwich’s ranking stems from the same factors, as well as safety, affordability, and access to family amenities.

Niche’s released rankings analyze 18,000+ communities nationwide, combining statistical data and millions of resident reviews. For more details on how the data is collected, visit Niche’s website.

