WorkinCT #CTConfident: G Schoepfer Inc

CHESHIRE -- Today’s WorkinCT has to been seen to be believed!

This company has seen business grow over a hundred years. They are of the only companies in the world to make eyes -- for dolls.

G Schoepfer Inc is a fourth generation company who took a niche business for a niche audience and turned it into something that turned into a century of success.

They’ve been in business since 1909, started by eye-maker Amy Cody's great-grandfather who was a glassblower by trade.

Cody herself is up to her eyes in eyes! Everything is categorized by size, color, even iris length.

Her eye creations have been seen all around the world, including at the famous Madame Tussauds! Who doesn’t love the Muppets? Jim Henson and company loved Schoepfer’s eyes and used them as well. When Hollywood needed a little movie magic their eyes were seen in Indiana Jones movies!