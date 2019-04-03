Celebrating a half century for Sister Peggy at East Catholic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- East Catholic High School has a storied history in Manchester and there is someone who has been there nearly every step of the way.

She is simply known as “Sister Peggy” and, this week, the school will celebrate a milestone; Sister Peggy Evans has given 50 years of service to the school. Call it the Peggy Party, where students, faculty, alumni, family, and friends will honor Evans at the school.

“Between the Sisters of Notre Dame and East Catholic, that’s been my life,” Sister Peggy said from the school chapel.

Sister Peggy, who is now a school counselor at East Catholic, said she has no plans of retiring after 50 years, “what would I do? This is my life,” she said. “I am enriched by this so why give it up?” Jan Reilly, a Spanish teacher at East Catholic said, “we’re not letting her go that easily, we hope to have her for years to come.”

Sister Peggy, who is from East Hartford, said she doesn’t like the spotlight and can’t wait for all the attention on her to ebb, “it’s humbling,” she said. “my whole life has been touched by all these people, it’s really been amazing.” The celebration at East Catholic High is Saturday night and sold out, the proceeds will benefit three school funds.