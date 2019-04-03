Danielson man arrested on home invasion, assault charges after stabbing in Brooklyn

Posted 5:46 AM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02AM, April 3, 2019

BROOKLYN -- State Police Major Crimes are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night.

Police say 41-year-old Jeffrey Provost was arrested on threatening and assault charges, as well as home invasion and violating a protective order, in connection to the stabbing.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 came in reporting an 'active disturbance' in the area of 125 South Main Street in Brooklyn.

When troopers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to Day Kimball Hospital, and later air-lifted to UMass Medical via LifeStar.

Police say Provost was named as a person of interest, and found him later on Cady Street. He was arrested and charged. Provost is currently being held on a $500,000 bond, and is expected in court later this morning.

Google Map for coordinates 41.799715 by -71.893086.

