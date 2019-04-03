Daytrippers: The Greatest Show on Earth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Looking for a carnival atmosphere?

It's here, a shrine to the greatest showman, the Pt Barnum Museum in Bridgeport.

“To come in really hear Barnum story which is controversial and some ways and really not at all in a lot of ways. Come and learn the truth behind it” says Kathleen Maher

You’ll even find a bit of Capital City history here too.

“This is actually the top hat we believe that Barnum wore the day of his wedding to charity in 1829 and it’s actually a Hartford hatting manufacturer” according to Maher.

Maher said, “When Barnum created the greatest show on earth that was never actually called a circus. A circus was a component the greatest show on earth had a museum tent. Fine arts tent and everything so it was truly something for everyone”

You’ll find that, and a whole lot more at the PT Barnum Museum in Bridgeport