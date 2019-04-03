Daytrippers: The Greatest Show on Earth

Posted 10:30 PM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29PM, April 3, 2019

BRIDGEPORT -- Looking for a carnival atmosphere?

It's here,  a shrine to the greatest showman, the Pt Barnum Museum in Bridgeport.

“To come in really hear Barnum story which is controversial and some ways and really not at all in a lot of ways. Come and learn the truth behind it” says Kathleen Maher

You’ll even find a bit of Capital City history here too.

“This is actually the top hat we believe that Barnum wore the day of his wedding to charity in 1829 and it’s actually a Hartford hatting manufacturer” according to  Maher.

Maher said, “When Barnum  created the greatest show on earth that was never actually called a circus. A circus was a component the greatest show on earth had a museum tent. Fine arts tent and everything so it was truly something for everyone”

You’ll find that, and a whole lot more at the PT Barnum Museum in Bridgeport

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.