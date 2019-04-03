× ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ says wife wants to spend her final days on the hunt for suspects

Dog the Bounty Hunter, otherwise known as Duane Chapman, has given an emotional interview on his wife, who was recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell. I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything,” Chapman said.

In an interview with DailyMailTV, Chapman says his wife, 51-year-old Beth Chapman, is determined cancer won’t slow her down.

“She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together,” he said.

He says Beth has opted not to get chemotherapy.

She did chemo in 2012 when she beat throat cancer, but said it was too hard on her body.

“Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die.”

“She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here.”

The couple is currently filming “Dog’s Most Wanted.” It airs later this year on WGN America.