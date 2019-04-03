Hartford finalist for 2020 presidential or vice presidential debates

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that Hartford is one of the six sites that applied to host a 2020 general election debate.

In 1996, a presidential debate between President Bill Clinton and GOP candidate Sen. Robert Dole was held in the Bushnell.

According to Mayor Luke Bronin’s office, “Mary Coursey helped put together the application to the Commission on Presidential Debates with support from Governor Lamont and the congressional delegation. The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving generously sponsored the application fee.”

Bronin said in statement, “The 2020 presidential election is one of the most consequential elections in our nations history, and we would be proud to host a debate here in Hartford. Hosting a presidential debate would give us an opportunity to highlight not only our progress and strength, but also our challenges, many of which will be front and center in the 2020 presidential campaign — from inequality to how we can create inclusive growth in a rapidly changing economy.”

The entire list is here:

Belmont University , Nashville, TN

, Nashville, TN City of Hartford , Hartford, CT

, Hartford, CT Creighton University , Omaha, NE

, Omaha, NE University of Michigan , Ann Arbor, MI

, Ann Arbor, MI University of Notre Dame , Notre Dame, IN

, Notre Dame, IN Utah Debate Commission and the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

The number of debate will eventually be agreed upon by the Democratic and Republican party nominees.

Sites were required to have the following:

A debate hall of at least 15,000 square feet that is air conditioned.

A large parking area close to the debate hall for 40 television remote trucks, trailers and/or satellite trucks up to 53 feet in length.

A media filing center, located either in the same facility as the debate hall or immediately adjacent to the debate hall that is a minimum of 20,000 square feet (may be a tent). This space must be air conditioned.

A media parking lot, located approximately one-quarter to one mile away from the media filing center, that can accommodate approximately 500 passenger vehicles.

An accreditation center of at least 3,000 square feet, located one-half to one mile away from the debate hall, with parking for up to 75 vehicles.

Nearby hotels that can provide 3,000 rooms for the event.

Adequate air and ground transportation networks.

The host’s guarantee of complete city services, including public safety personnel.

Financial contribution.