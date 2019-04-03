‘I’m lost without you’: Lauren London remembers late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle in heartbreaking post

The longtime girlfriend of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London, is opening up about her tragic loss.

The award-winning actress, who shares a 2-year-old son with the rapper, shared a sorrowful message via Instagram Tuesday saying “I’m lost without you”.

London’s message marks the first time that she has spoken out since the sudden death of her lover of five years.

Hussle was fatally shot in Los Angeles at the age of 33 on Sunday. The shooting occurred outside Hussle’s store The Marathon Clothing Company in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police have arrested a suspect in the case, 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is accused of gunning down Hussle. According to officials, the two men knew each other and the shooting appears to be the product of a personal dispute.

Celebrities tributes have poured in across the nation following the death of the Grammy-nominated artist, including condolences from Lebron James, Rihanna, Drake and Cardi B.