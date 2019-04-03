Mural honoring Nipsey Hussle painted in Hartford skate park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nipsey Hussle was a huge rapper in Los Angeles, and his influence has impacted people all across the country.

But last week was a violent week in Los Angeles, 26 shootings and 10 homicides- including the killing of the popular rapper. Hussle, an artist and activist, was working to prevent violence in LA when he was gunned down in front of his Crenshaw clothing store. Tuesday morning police made an arrest in the murder, a turning point, starting closure for victims, friends and loved ones. Wednesday, as a part of that closure, at Hartford’s Heaven Skate Park, a local artist painted an amazing mural of the rapper.

The artist is Corey Pane, he’s from West Hartford, and he’s already known for painting cleats for NFL Players, “I just wanted to do something cool for him, just kind a like a tribute, peace to him. Keep his legacy alive. To me he was like a big inspiration kind of musically and more as a person, you know just everything that he was about. I just respect him that’s why I felt like I want to do something for him.”

Not planning any event, or response Pane said he was surprised by the attention the mural was getting on Wednesday evening, “It was cool it just kind a happen naturally I don’t know. This morning I was here by myself, and then people kept coming through and people were taking pictures and putting it on Facebook and everything. People are telling me they came from New Haven, or Middletown or like all over just to come see the art so I thought that was pretty cool.”

An rganic moment in Hartford, inspired by the death of an artist thousands of miles away. Eric Holder, the suspect, was charged by the LAPD and is being held on a $7,000,000 bond. Heaven Skate Park in Hartford was proposed in 2009 and completed in 2014. It’s a unique place in the city for skate boarders and artists to freely express themselves.