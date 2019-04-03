NFL quarterback’s wife shares news of brain tumor, surgery plans

DETROIT, Mich. – Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced Wednesday morning she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Kelly Stafford made the announced on Instagram with a photo of her and her husband the day they received the news, as well as of the MRI showing the cause of her vertigo for the past few months.

In the post, Kelly said she thought the things she was struggling to do were merely symptomatic of aging, but when Stafford’s team doctor told her she should have an MRI done to “rule everything major out,” they discovered the growth on some of her cranial nerves.

Kelly goes on to describe her fears and ask for prayers, as she will be having surgery to remove the tumor in next couple of weeks.