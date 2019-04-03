Off-shore storm ends by morning, temps in 60s Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A powerhouse coastal storm grazed Connecticut, giving us some rain and slight snowfall overnight.

Then before daybreak part of the state may start mixing or even change over to a bit of wet snow.

It all ends around or before daybreak. followed by clearing. Then in true New England fashion, temperatures will warm up to near 60 degrees by afternoon!

That’s the thing about April snow. Even if you do get some, it doesn’t usually last long.

Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler in the 40s and 50s. Then a front will bring another chance for showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

After a damp start to the weekend, the rest of the time looks dry and milder with temperatures rising into the 60s again!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some rain likely (more in eastern CT). A bit of snow possibly mixing in with rain in the higher elevations. Lows: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain ends early then clearing, breezy, mild. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 50s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance of rain late/night. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: Clearing, milder. High: Near 60.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Low 60s.

