Shelton woman faces charges in connection with death of five month-old

SHELTON — A Shelton woman is facing charges after she allegedly left a five month year-old child home alone.

Police said that Jessyka Oliveira of Shelton, was arrested for incident that happened in December of 2018.

EMS and police responded to a house in Shelton on a medical call.

A five month old child was given medical attention but was later pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Police said that two hours earlier, Oliveira left her three children unattended at the home for a short period of time.

All the children there were under six years-old at the time. Detectives also said that the suspect was not telling the truth during her initial interviews.

Oliveira,30, is facing three counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count of interfering with a police officer. She appeared in Derby Court on April 3.