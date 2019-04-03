Smile! The new Joker movie trailer is out

The Joker is probably one of the most well-known villains in all of entertainment history. He’s been in a fair share of movies as well.

Now, Warner Brothers is giving us another one! This time, we’re given a very human version of The Joker. As opposed to a Joker that seemed to come out of thin air like Heath Ledger’s Joker, this new one featuring Joaquin Phoenix gives us an interesting origin story.

Set to a cinematic rendition of the song ‘Smile’, you’re treated to a glimpses of The Joker seemingly living a normal, but sad, life.

This is the seventh cinematic rendition of The Joker, but the stories don’t seem to ever get old.

Check out the trailer below!