School officials, health department investigating bed bugs found at Waterbury school

WATERBURY — The Waterbury Board of Education is working with the City of Waterbury Health Department after bed bugs were reported at Waterbury Career Academy.

In a statement, Superintendent Verna Ruffin said in a statement:

Recently, a suspected incident of a bed bug was reported at Waterbury Career Academy. School staff immediately addressed the issue and collaborated with the City Health Department and School Facilities Division and the bus company consistent with an established protocol. Cleaning of all potentially impacted areas has been undertaken and follow-up inspections and remediation will be undertaken as necessary.

Ruffin goes on to say there is no risk of harm to students, staff, or visitors.

A FOX61 viewer reported that more than 12 bed bugs were found at the school this week.

It’s unknown how large the problem became.

FOX61’s Tony Terzi is working to gather more information.

