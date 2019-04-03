× Survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting sues employer

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who survived the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival says in a lawsuit he was told to “suck it up” and “get over it” after informing his employers he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Charles Giampaolo says in his suit filed Tuesday that Torrington-based Elevator Service Co. discriminated against him, subjected him to a hostile work environment, and retaliated against him, all in violation of state law, eventually prompting his to resign.

The Torrington man is seeking unspecified damages.

The Hartford Courant reports that one of the company’s owners, Steve Roth, declined comment when reached at home.

Giampaolo was not injured but his father-in-law was among the 58 killed in the October 2017 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.