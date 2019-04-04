× After 29 years in hiding, fugitive from Connecticut caught in S.C.

LONGS, S.C. – “Mister Livington, I presume?”

That’s probably not how U.S. Marshals greeted Ted Lee Livingston in Horry County, South Carolina on Wednesday. They were, after all, not there to rescue him, but to take him into custody.

Livington was wanted by the State of Connecticut for an escape charge from April of 1990.

To evade capture, Livingston changed his birthday and ID information on his South Carolina drivers license.

Members of the the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, and Horry County Police, worked with Connecticut Parole Fugitive Investigations Unit to bring Livingston to justice.

Livingston was arrested on Pint Circle in Longs and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Livingston has been served a Fugitive of Justice warrant and is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.