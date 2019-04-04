× Elvis Costello and the Imposters, Blondie to play Mohegan Sun Arena

UNCASVILLE – Two acts from the vanguard of punk rock and New Wave, who went on to break even more musical ground, are coming back to Connecticut.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie are co-headlining a coast-to-coast tour this summer — and their second stop is at the Mohegan Sun Arena on July 21st.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, April 6th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, April 3 at 10am PDT through Thursday, April 4 at 10pm PDT.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ last tour in late 2018 got rave reviews. Costello was slated to play the Oakdale Theater in November, but the show was cancelled when the singer fell ill.

In 2017, Blondie hit the road in support of their album “Pollinator”. Their spectacular live shows drew acclaim for their “flair and precision” (Rolling Stone).

Elvis Costello and Blondie shared spots near the top of the UK Singles Chart 40 years ago when Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” sat neck-and-neck alongside Elvis Costello & The Attraction’s “Oliver’s Army” in the company of The Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor and ABBA. The same week, Blondie’s seminal album Parallel Lines reached #1 on the Album Chart while Costello’s Armed Forces landed at #3.

Costello previously appeared alongside Deborah Harry with composer/poet Roy Nathanson and the Jazz Passengers both in concert and on the recordings “Fire At Keaton’s Bar and Grill” and “Individually Twisted” in the 90s.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ album ‘Look Now’ was released in 2018. Variety said, “It’s so funny to be seeing him, after all this time, making a great cake of an album that doesn’t really sound that much like any of the 30 before it.” The catalog will soon include the E.P., Purse, containing songwriting collaborations with Burt Bacharach and Paul McCartney and musical settings of lyrics by Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan.

Since the release of their self-titled debut album in 1976, Blondie has brought the worlds of rock, punk, disco and ska together and racked up four indelible Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits – “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “The Tide Is High” and “Rapture ” – as well as six #1s on the UK Singles Chart including “Maria,” “Sunday Girl,” and “Atomic.” Debbie Harry, the band’s namesake, front woman and style icon, and the band’s boundary-pushing pop have shaped the look and sound of many chart-topping female artists who have followed and have made Blondie widely recognized as one of the most influential bands of our time.