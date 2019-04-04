Fire Weather Watch issued for the state, mostly sunny with temps in the 50s Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gusty winds will continue into Thursday. The combination of dry brush, low humidity and gusty winds means it's brush fire season! *If* a brush fire starts on Thursday, it has the ingredients to spread rapidly. That's why the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch.

Other than the wind, Thursday will be bright but cooler with highs in the 50s instead of the 60s.

That cooling trend will continue on Friday with highs in the 40s. A light rain or snow shower is possible in the morning. But most of the wet weather will fall in the form of rain late Friday/Friday night.

Luckily it looks like rain will clear out just in time for the weekend. Rain will end around daybreak Saturday followed by clearing and warmer temperatures. High will rise into the 60s both days.

Enjoy the dry weather. Next week looks wet with several rounds of rain on the way thanks to a parade of storms riding a stalled frontal boundary.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: Low-mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, Chance for a rain/snow shower midday. Then heavier rain late-day and at night. High: 40s, falling into the 30s in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Clearing, milder. High: Low-mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 60s.

MONDAY: Showers/a period of rain likely. High: 50s.

