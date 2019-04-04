× Ozzy Osbourne postpones all 2019 performances due to injuries

UNCASVILLE — Ozzy Osbourne will postpone all his 2019 tour dates, inclusive of shows in North America and Europe, as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia, according to The Mohegan Sun.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter and 2019 Grammy “Special Merit Award” recipient fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery last month. Osbourne will remain under doctor’s care in Los Angeles as he recovers. Mohegan Sun Arena’s reschedule date will be Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Ozzy said about the postponement:

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”