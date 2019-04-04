× Pedestrian struck on Long Wharf Drive remains in critical condition

NEW HAVEN — Police reported that a pedestrian struck on Long Wharf Drive Monday remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Police said a pedestrian crossing Long Wharf Drive near the Visitor Center on Monday around 2:33 p.m. was struck by a commercial beverage delivery truck. New Haven Police, New Haven Fire, and American Medical Response were dispatched to the scene.

The pedestrian suffered broken bones in most limbs and internal injuries. The 25 year old female was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She remains hospitalized in critical condition

The crash is being investigated by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Unit. The New Haven Police Department can be reached at 203-946-6316.