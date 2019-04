Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This precious cat is named -- Precious!

She came to Protectors of Animals when her owner could no longer keep her.

Precious is three years old! She's a long haired car and was so matted when she came to POA, she had to be shaved. She still looks adorable!

The shelter describes her as very sweet!

If you would like to learn more about Precious, or how to adopt an animal from POA, visit their website!