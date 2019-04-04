× Quinnipiac to hold 10th annual ‘Big Event’ on Saturday

Written by Nadine Bourne

Nearly 2,000 members of Quinnipiac University will be participating in the 10th annual Big Event on Saturday, April 6th .

The Big Event is a full day committed to community services. Students, faculty, staff, and alumni from Quinnipiac will join with partners from Hamden, North Haven, New Haven, and other towns, to do community service throughout the state of Connecticut.

During the day, there will be four large teams that will visit more than 100 sites that include private residences and specific locations, such as Camp Cedarcrest, the New Haven Green, and the Children’s Center of Hamden.

Quinnipiac junior and publicity co-chair Shane Grant says that the Big Event is one of his favorite days at Quinnipiac, “The number of volunteers from our university is inspiring, and I hope it encourages others to reach out and volunteer throughout the year and show the surrounding communities how much we care.”

The volunteers will meet at Mount Carmel Campus, located at Quinnipiac, and then disperse to Bethany, Branford, Cheshire, Hamden, Hartford, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, North Haven, Orange, Prospect, Southington, Wallingford, West Hartford, and West Haven.