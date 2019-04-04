× Seven new flu related deaths reported, bringing total to 64

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said seven more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the seven flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 64 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far.

Fifty-five flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A (unspecified), 7 with influenza A (2009 H1N1), 1 with influenza A (H3N2), and 1 with influenza B. Of the

64 total reported flu-associated deaths, 42 occurred in persons older than 65 years of age, 17 in persons 50-64 years of age, 4 in persons 25-49 years of age, and 1 in an individual 5-17 years of age.

A total of 8,550 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season: