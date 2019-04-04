Sources: Seymour high school students sent to hospital after vaping marijuana

SEYMOUR — The Superintendent of schools in Seymour said several students were sent to the hospital after a vaping incident. Multiple sources say marijuana was involved, but police would not confirm.

The Superintendent Michael Wilson said that one student who used a vape pen around 8:30 a.m. became ill. Then, other students who shared the pen also fell ill.

Wilson said they were all taken to the hospital for evaluation. At this time, six students were taken to the hospital. Police say some other students are being evaluated at the high school.

Additionally, a police dog came in to make sure there were no illegal substances in the high school.

In a statement, Wilson said:

We are very fortunate to work as a team with our police department and EMS. Together, we were quickly able to address the situation and provide assistance for the students in need. School safety is always our number one priority and we will continue to work collaboratively with the police department to ensure that our students are safe. As this is now an ongoing police investigation, this is the most detailed information that we can share.