Staff at Mystic Aquarium helps seal with fiber line around his neck

MYSTIC — Rescuers were able to remove a fiber line from around the neck of a gray seal.

Mystic Aquarium posted on twitter Thursday, “Earlier this week our first responders on Block Island reported a gray seal on the beach entangled in fiber around its neck. The seal was transported to our Animal Rescue Clinic where we were able to free him from entanglement and luckily the skin was not cut underneath.”

Earlier in the week, staff at the Aquarium released a seal named after Julian Edelman, after rescuing him in Maine. That seal had been treated nearly a year before being released.

