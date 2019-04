× Tractor-trailer crash on Route 8 closes multiple lanes

SEYMOUR — CTDOT is reporting a tractor-trailer and two cars crashed on Route 8 in Seymour.

DOT is reporting both north and southbound sides have lane closures. Southbound has only one lane open between exits 22 and 20, and northbound has only one lane open between exits 19 and 21.

It’s unclear the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story.