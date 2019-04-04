What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Posted 8:05 AM, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33AM, April 4, 2019


This spring, don’t miss what we have to celebrate right here in Connecticut – our hometown treasures and hidden gems – by coming up with your own spring bucket list!

CT Visit is partnering with FOX 61 to showcase some of the best spots in the state.

We are asking you to submit your favorite bucket list ideas in the form below and you can send photos and videos when you visit any CT spring locations on social media with the hashtag #CTBucketList.

Your bucket list ideas will  be featured right here, below, and we’ll be sending our Daytrippers out to check them out!


