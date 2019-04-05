Clouds and rain, some snow move in for later Friday

Our cooling cooling trend will continue on Friday with highs in the 40s. After a sunny start to the day, the clouds will move in along with some rain/snow showers in the afternoon. Luckily, we don’t anticipate this having a big impact on road conditions with temperatures above freezing. Any mix should go over to rain overnight Friday.

Luckily it looks like rain will clear out just in time for the weekend. Rain will end around daybreak Saturday followed by clearing and warmer temperatures. High will rise into the 60s both days.

Enjoy the dry weather. Next week looks wet with several rounds of rain on the way thanks to a parade of storms riding a stalled frontal boundary.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, Chance for a rain/snow shower midday. Then heavier rain late-day and at night. High: 40s, falling into the 30s in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Clearing, milder. High: Low-mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 60s.

MONDAY: Showers/a period of rain likely. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Chance shower. Milder. High: Mid 60s.

