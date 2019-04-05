EXCLUSIVE: 1 person at large, 2 in custody after multi-town police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police are searching for one man they say ran away from the scene of a crash in Hartford.

The car was being chased by both South Windsor and East Hartford police. The car then crashed off of Sigourney Street exit in Hartford.

At two people, a juvenile girl and a male driver, were taken into custody, but another man managed to run away from the scene and still remains at large. FOX61 captured video of the driver in custody, being checked out by paramedics.

State Police, Hartford Police, and East Hartford police are all on the scene at this time.

The car was reported stolen, and the owner of the car has been notified by police.

This is a developing story.