Expect More Now: Covering the College Admission scam arraignments

The scene outside a federal courthouse in Boston had all the trappings of a Hollywood premiere, except for the red carpet. When Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman joined other defendants in the Varsity Blues college admission scandal, it was lights, camera, legal action. FOX61 News reporter Samara Abramson talks about what it was like outside, and inside federal court in the latest edition of Expect More Now.

Subscribe at the links below:

Libsyn | iTunes | Google Play | Spotify