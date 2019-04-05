Foodie Friday: John & Maria’s Pizzeria

EAST HAVEN — Many argue that New Haven has the best pizza in Connecticut and perhaps New England and beyond but there is a place not to far away that should be considered too.

It’s John & Maria’s Pizzeria in East Haven.

This family owned joint along Foxon Road is in its 30th year and is going as strong as ever and it all starts with the food.

The menu is nothing but homemade dishes using old time recipes that date back generations and you can taste it in every bite.

“We want to keep the tradition that my parents started,” smiled Lena Valentino, who is a second generation owner with her brother.

From the freshly made eggplant that is cooked to perfection or a fantastic chicken florentine dish with flavors for days, each menu item will leave you wanting more.

Do you like pasta? How about linguine with fresh clams or regular ole spaghetti and meatballs – wow!

Plan on having an appetite!

Obviously pizza is in the name and they have serious game when it comes to thin crust pies in the shadows of New Haven. However, some say this pizza is equally as good, if not better.

“John & Maria’s pizza is THE BEST pizza place around. Their well done bacon pizza is to DIE for,” wrote Kimberlee M. in an online review. “I LOVE this pizza place! I’ll never go anywhere else!! I can not recommend this place enough. I tell EVERYONE about it!”

The pizza has that charred flavor and is crispy with toppings galore. The Mama Mia will offer up a little heat (cherry peppers) along with sweet sausage and meatballs so it’s filling and will please any palette! The possibilities are endless.

While the food brings people in, it’s the atmosphere that keeps them coming back which is exactly what John & Maria Saulino had in mind back in 1990.

“It’s all about family, friends and food,” said second generation owner Neil Saulino. “And, who doesn’t like good food?”

We do which is what Foodie Friday is all about!

41.324527 -72.834436