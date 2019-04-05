FOX61 Student News: Spanish teacher at Cromwell High School qualifies for 2019 Boston Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Georgia Mikan Cromwell High School

As about 30,000 runners prepare for the 2019 Boston Marathon, Cromwell High School teacher Christina Williams is among them.

She manages to balance running long miles, teaching, family, and attending school functions. She is a teacher that goes above and beyond, inspiring students in the classroom and after school activities. Mrs. Williams inspires me and other students alike to still enjoy life, our sports, clubs and activities, but never stop learning.

She is the head of the Spanish National Honor Society and World Language Club. Mrs. Williams pushes her students to always strive for greatness that they may not know is there, but she does. She is realistic with goals, but does not let students shy away from challenges. Mrs. Williams has planned countless workouts for the high school athletes such as a Fun Sweater Runs, she supports the cross country teams, by bringing her whole family and friends to the annual Teacher Vs. Student 5k, to the summer races, to working the high school meets for both cross country and track.

Mrs. Williams is coming back from an injury, but with the proper care, she is still preparing herself both physically and mentally for this run of a lifetime. On top of training she has been taking classes to become certified to teach a UCONN high school class, along with already teaching AP Spanish and regular spanish classes. Our family here at Cromwell HIgh School is wishing her the best of the luck and looking forward to cheering her on.