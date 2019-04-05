× Greenwich lawyer to plead guilty in college admissions scam

BOSTON — On Friday, a lawyer who was among the wealthy parents charged in the college admission scandal said he planned to plead guilty and apologized for his actions.

Gordon Caplan, of Greenwich, is the second parent to announce plans to plead guilty.

Caplan is accused of paying $75,000 to get a test supervisor to correct the answers on his daughter’s ACT exam after she took it.

Caplan said in a statement Friday that he is deeply ashamed of what he did.

“I apologize not only to my family, friends, colleagues and the legal Bar, but also to students everywhere who have been accepted to college through their own hard work,” Caplan said, adding that his daughter, a high school junior who hasn’t applied to any colleges yet, did not know about his actions.

Caplan is a former partner at the international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, based in New York. The firm placed him on a leave of absence after his arrest, but said in a statement Friday that he was no longer a partner and his “departure” was a result of the college admissions scandal.

California entrepreneur Peter Jan Sartorio on Wednesday became the first parent in the broad scandal agreeing to plead guilty. Three people have pleaded guilty so far, including the admissions consultant, Rick Singer, and the former women’s soccer coach at Yale, Rudy Meredith.

The case is the largest college admissions scheme ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department. Among those arrested are Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and Loughlin’s fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.