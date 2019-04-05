× Greenwich Police ID bones found in park as homeless man

Story by Nadine Bourne

GREENWICH — Police have identified of the remains found in a local park as a homeless man who died at least a year earlier.

Police said the remains of Peter Robinson were at the Helen Binney Kitchel Natural Park in Greenwich, on April 26, 2017.

DNA results show that Robinson, a homeless man known to be living in the Stamford area, died in either 2015 or 2016.

Robinson was about 50 -years-old of the time of his death. His next of kin has been notified of his death.

Police searched of park and surrounding area, multiple times. Over the courses of their searches, the police found human bones, and transported them to the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for analysis and identification.

Police say that the cause of Robinson’s death is still undetermined. Greenwich Police is still investigating the circumstances of his death. If anyone has information about Robinson or his disappearance, they are asked to call (203) 622-3333 or email Tips@greenwichct.org.