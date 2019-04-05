New London school employee arrested for risk of injury to a minor
NEW LONDON — Police arrested, Corriche Gaskin, an employee of the New London school system in connection with alleged criminal activity between Gaskin and an underage New London student.
Police said they arrested Gasking, 34, for Risk of Injury to a Minor.
Police said Gaskin is currently on paid administrative leave from the New London Board of Education. Gaskin is employed as a Climate Specialist with the New London Board of Education at Harbor School. The investigation remains active.
Anyone who has information concerning criminal activity is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).
The Board of Ed issued the following statement:
Corriche Gaskin is an employee NLPS out on Paid Administrative leave since March 2019. His employment began in 2015.
His role in the district is as a Climate Specialist. He currently held this position at Harbor Elementary School and in previous year held this position at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.
A Climate Specialist works with students, staff and families in peer mediation, behavior supports, and creating opportunities for students to be successful using Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).
From the Superintendent of Schools:
This situation is incredibly concerning to all. The school system, DCF and the police department responded immediately when issues were raised. The employee has been out on leave, pending investigation, since March 20th. The district will continue to work with the agencies involved in this investigation and has no further comment at this time.