New London school employee arrested for risk of injury to a minor

NEW LONDON — Police arrested, Corriche Gaskin, an employee of the New London school system in connection with alleged criminal activity between Gaskin and an underage New London student.

Police said they arrested Gasking, 34, for Risk of Injury to a Minor.

Police said Gaskin is currently on paid administrative leave from the New London Board of Education. Gaskin is employed as a Climate Specialist with the New London Board of Education at Harbor School. The investigation remains active.

Anyone who has information concerning criminal activity is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

The Board of Ed issued the following statement: